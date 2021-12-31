SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells $674,790.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $679.45 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $376.40 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.