Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0255

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $371,273.46 and $139.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.19 or 0.07832651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,110.10 or 1.00162220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,584,305 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

