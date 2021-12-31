Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $188.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SWDBY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 18,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,767. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

