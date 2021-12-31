T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,346.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

