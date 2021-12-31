Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $18.61 million and $991,636.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

