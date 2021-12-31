TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €24.61 ($27.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.78. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($33.38).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

