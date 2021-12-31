TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.86. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 83,625 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,483,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 574,425 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 1,877,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,044,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

