TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.86. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 83,625 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.74.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
