Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald Sells 17,400 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald sold 17,400 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$46,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 638,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,693,283.75.

Stuart David Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stuart David Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$52,000.00.

TSE TKO opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$726.93 million and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.