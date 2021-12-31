Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Up 1.6%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.02 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101.58 ($1.37). 109,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 158,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.34).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

