Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

TWODF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.