TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

TCRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCRR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 9,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

