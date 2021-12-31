TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,933.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,909.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,766.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

