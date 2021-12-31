TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,825 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Nordstrom by 566.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.