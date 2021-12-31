TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIP opened at $60.18 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

