TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) versus ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Financial Review

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and TDH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,380.03 -$9.11 million ($1.29) -2.27 TDH $810,000.00 291.71 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

TDH has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZIVO Bioscience and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.17%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TDH beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

