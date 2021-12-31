Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson continues to expand its footprint by leveraging its competitive 5G portfolio. It has inked a deal to acquire Vonage for almost $6.2 billion in cash. The buyout underscores Ericsson’s strategy to expand presence in the wireless enterprise and broaden offerings. The combination of Vonage’s customers and developer community with Ericsson’s network expertise will open avenues to accelerate innovation in the market. Ericsson’s leadership in 5G technology will bolster the developing space for open network application programming interfaces. However, it expects some impact on sales from disturbances in the supply chain. Stiff competition from Huawei and Nokia and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates are headwinds. The Managed Services segment is under pressure due to a decline in variable sales in North America.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ERIC opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

