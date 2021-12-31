Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.32. 165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 799,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -30.69.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $377,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,136,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 125.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 125.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telos by 169.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 17.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 39.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

