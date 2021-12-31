Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,667 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 214.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

