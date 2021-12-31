Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after purchasing an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

