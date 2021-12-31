Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,663,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

