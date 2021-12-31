Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $831.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $1,069.78. The stock had a trading volume of 217,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,452,854. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,065.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.72. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.