Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.76 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.