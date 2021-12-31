Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $188.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,746. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.76 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

