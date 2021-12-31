The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of ALL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

