The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Decreased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $35,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX opened at $128.50 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

