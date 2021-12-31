The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lifted by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 26.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.02. 5,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.97. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.