The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

