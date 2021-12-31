The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $80,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 36,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

NYSE:COO opened at $424.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.02 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

