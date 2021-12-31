The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

