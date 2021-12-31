The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,790. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.83 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.06 and its 200 day moving average is $390.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

