The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,072 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $98,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 38,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,962 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.