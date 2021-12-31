The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Conning Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,664 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,514,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $162.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $144.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.