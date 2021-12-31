The Sandbox One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00012651 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $5.50 billion and $1.12 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

