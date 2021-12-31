The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $22.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.42 billion to $23.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

SO opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

