The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 534,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 576,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 455,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

