Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 226,359 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,359 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.22% of Centene worth $80,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.