Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,102 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $50,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 144.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 813,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

