Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $30,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 137.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

