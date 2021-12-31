Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 193,013 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 193,013 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.79% of NCR worth $40,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.73. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

