Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 23,681 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.81% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $62,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

NYSE:HII opened at $185.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.