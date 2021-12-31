Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 96,169 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,169 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $73,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $372,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $548,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

