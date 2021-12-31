Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

TWI opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $687.43 million, a PE ratio of 137.75 and a beta of 2.49. Titan International has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Titan International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Titan International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Titan International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

