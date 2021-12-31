Titan Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,941% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.
TTNP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 342,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,073. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
