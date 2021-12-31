Titan Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,941% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

TTNP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 342,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,073. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

