Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,330 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $32,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,341. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

