Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $53,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

CFG stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $47.06. 57,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

