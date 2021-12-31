Todd Asset Management LLC Has $22.86 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 55,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

