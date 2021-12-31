Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.