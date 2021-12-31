Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 175,055 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,055 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vale worth $42,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 197,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,562,707. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

