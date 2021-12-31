Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $466.22. 2,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.63 and a 200-day moving average of $398.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

