Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches Market Cap of $40.53 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $36.85 or 0.00078196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.72 or 0.07875556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00074818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,124.74 or 0.99989569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008114 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.